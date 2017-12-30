PHOTOS: All The Excitement From Rhythm Unplugged Last Weekend!

Last weekend, the highly anticipated Rhythm Unplugged took place at the Eko Convention Center in Victoria Island and it was totally epic!

Spotted at the event were several artistes, celebrities and media personalities, some of which are, Simi, Niniola, Bolanle Olukanni, DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa, Sensi Uche, Comedian Ebiye, Mayorkun, Naeto C and a host of others.

The very much-publicized event was hosted by the duo of Basketmouth and Bovi while top Nigerian entertainers thrilled the audience non-stop with amazing live performances.

Furthermore, the Verve and Quickteller lounge at this year’s Rhythm Unplugged was definitely a sight to behold as it gave the red carpet section a facelift with its beautifully decorated white couch and backdrop.

It was beaming with excitement as host Uti Nwachukwu engaged fans, some of who got free tickets to watch the show. Other lucky consumers got to go home with lovely gift bags, all courtesy of Quickteller and Verve.

Also, International artist and rave of the moment, Big Shaq gave the crowd the time of their lives with a mind-blowing performance of his mega hit, 'Man's Not Hot'.

It was truly a night to remember!

