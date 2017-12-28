TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 28 December 2017 22:21 CET

Actor, Chuks Omalicha Welcomes Baby Boy with Wife in US Hospital

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, is now a proud father of a baby boy as he welcomed his baby with his wife in a US hospital.

The actor was already in the know as he had to travel down to the US to be with his wife who welcomed the baby on the 27th of December, 2017.

There is always something about being a father for the first time and that feelings really overwhelmed the actor as he kept admiring his boy wrapped in his arms.


