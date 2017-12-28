Meet Nollywood Actress who Does not Wear Expensive Clothes

Pretty Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has proven many wrong as through the grace of God, she has been able to invest the little money realised from acting very well.

The actress who was constantly a subject of mockery from people around her shocked many when she recently unveiled her completed multi-million naira mansion.

The building has been something she has been planning as she shared the challenging times her parents have been going through to the point that her father wanted to sell part of the compound to enable him fix the house but God through her planted hope in her family.

According to her, “People have always refer to me as "mgbeke" (local girl) that I dont know fashion or carry designer bags/shoes/clothes. That I don't wear expensive hair. Well my darlings I do know and want to wear those things but I have been saving for this building right here. I can't remember d last time my family travelled for Xmas because there is no house to stay. My mother falls sick whenever she goes for August meeting and comes back.

“My father wanted to sell half of our compound to fix d leaking roof, buy ceiling and also patch the broken wall but I told him No. ( PAPA I WILL BUILD HOUSE FOR YOU) after saving for some time, I wanted to use the money to buy myself another car (A bigger car) but I said to myself, what's d need for d car when we don't have roof over our head in d village moreover the car I have is still in good condition and serves me well, I can always buy another one later. Today am grateful to Almight God that it came to pass. My parents are d happiest people on earth. 4 masters bedroom, extra 2 toilets, kitchen, dinning and palour. God is the Greatest.”