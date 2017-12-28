TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 28 December 2017 21:52 CET

Actor, Ken Erics Ties the Knot with Pretty Lover

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Cute Nollywood actor, Ken Eric, has bid bachelorhood farewell as he has just concluded his traditional marriage in Anambra state.

The actor decided to end the year 2017, in a good way by choosing to settle down as he is now a man distancing himself from the boys group.

Ken was not allowed to enjoy alone as some of his industry colleagues were on ground to give him the needed support as he begins another journey to life.


