Actress, Sylvia Edem Acquires Plot of Land to Build Mansion

Nollywood actress and film maker, Sylvia Edem, is ending the year 2017, in a good note despite starting the year in a very sad note.

The actress has just joined the league of property owners as she has just acquired a piece of land in which she plans to start building her house.

It is something she would have loved to keep away till it is completed but the joy in her heart could not hold it back as she decided to share the good news.

She recalled how she was robbed earlier in the year and at some point her world came crumbling to a point that her friend and actress, Mary Uranta, had to accommodate her in her home for some months before she could find her bearing.