Actress, Shan George with mother Poses for Mother

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has been very busy traveling and moving from one movie production set to the other that she rarely have time for her home.

The actress used the festive season out of her busy schedule to spend time with her mother who has been ill for some years now.

Shan shared picture of her mother posing for the camera as they share selfie together. It is a season of love and we all thank God that her mother is doing fine at home knowing that she is being loved by the family as she keeps getting the best care she can.