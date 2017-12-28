TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 28 December 2017 14:49 CET

Don Jazzy, D’banj Unites at Davido’s Concert

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Former Music partners, D’banj and Mavin records, boss, don Jazzy, have proven many wrong after the two were spotted having a nice time together.

They were both performers at the just concluded Davido’s 30Billion concert which was held recently in Lagos, at the Eko Hotel.

Both singers were seen hoofing around and even singing together to show that there is no bed blood between them.

There is no way one mentions the development of hihop music in Nigeria without mentioning the mo’hits crew which consisted of the D’banj, Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid back in the days before they all went their separate ways.


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

