Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Sows Seed, Invests Time with Widows

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, was all out during the festive season to ensure that he puts smiles on the faces of many.

He stepped out during the Christmas celebration to dine and wine with widows in Ghana as he took out time to share gifts with them.

The Christmas day might be a big celebration for many but for the actor, it was a day which he picked at ensuring he puts smiles on the faces of these women who may have been abandoned by their late husband’s families.

In his words, “Spent Christmas day with widows. Sow a seed in someone’s life today. Life is too short to hate.”