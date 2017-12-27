Actor, Blossom Chwkwujekwu Reveals how he Survived Poisonous Food

The year 2017, is rather ending well for many Nigerian entertainers despite the various sad news that effected the industry during the first quarter of the year 2017.

Handsome Nollywood actor, Blossom chwkwujekwu, is not left out in the end of year testimony as he recently revealed that he was poisoned by a family friend.

He stressed that his food was poisoned by a family friend and having noticed that the substance did not have any effect on him, the fellow decided to avoid him yet he kept extanding a hand of fellowship to him.

“So sometime ago I was POISONED. And no, not accidental food poisoning. This was a DELIBERATE, INTENTIONAL, well-crafted plan to terminate my life, by one I called FAMILY. But hey, MARK 16 vs 17-18 was and still is my REALITY. The poison could NOT do me ANY harm. No be say na me PRAY pass. No be say na me HOLY pass. But because God LOVES me way too MUCH. And when the said person noticed that I was not harmed, the person stayed away in FEAR but my hands were still stretched out in love because LOVE ALWAYS leaves the door OPEN.

“May God help you DISCERN those that wish you evil and put the fear of you in their hearts. Sometimes what you’re holding on to is what God is SAVING you from. STAY WOKE. I am still ALIVE and can only plant that KISS because JESUS was BORN. So when I say am UNTOUCHABLE and NEVER walk alone I mean IT! No be my power. Na Jesus power, the SUPER POWER. Your BELIEF is your REALITY. WHAT do you believe? WHO do you believe? I BELIEVE in JESUS. I believe in his WORD. He is the SAVIOUR of the whole world. The FATHER of Spirits. The Soon coming KING. He REIGNS over ALL. Merry Christmas FAM. #MyTestimony #MyBenedictions #Graced #FireEater�Blessed #Unstoppable #Untouchable #TheTerminator #LordShagWell #TheCatharsist #Reborn #Regenerated #Justified #Glorified #Zionnaite #GodMade #BoxOffice ##OkwúÖnúJehovah #NwaChinekeTereMmanu #Enthroned #Chosen #MerryChristmas #KeepHOPEalive #FocusOnYourWins #CheerTo2018 #10YearsInOne” he wrote.