Actor, Jamiu Azeez Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

Popular Yoruba actor, Jamiu Azeez, will forever be grateful to God for saving his life considering the fact that it is the end of the year.

The actor was fortunate as he recently survived a ghastly motor accident while heading for a movie location in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to the actor, “I was heading to ilorin for a movie shoot on that fateful day with my friends, on getting to eye-nkorin (3mins) drive to ilorin town, I couldn't say this was exactly what happened, the tyre didn't burst neither did the break failed, all I could remember was that d car just swerved and d next thing the car began to tumble severally, I was without a belt cos I was at d back seat, all that was ringing in my head at d moment was death and all I could uttered was just "Astagfurulahi", I already concluded we all won't survive, I just wanted the car to stop and probably I would have migrated to the other world but God showed us mercy, he gave us a second chance. I was down for days, couldn't work for weeks, I became a regular customer with my doctor but Alihamdulilahi all that was over. Allah has helped to put the devil to shame. My covenant with God is that "I, my family, friends and fans shall not die young" To all d few friends I told, to all that stood by me, from the depth of my heart I'm saying a big "Thank you" for ur support financially and spiritually, ese modupe gidigan oooo, we won't mourn over any of us Insha Allah.”