Nollywood Director, Best Ayemere Okoduwa Walks Down the Aisle with Lover

Award film maker, Best Ayemere Okoduwa, has joined some of his industry colleagues in the marriage train as he is currently off the singles market.

The film maker cum director, got hooked to his long-time lover over the weekend as he held guests to a memorable day which saw families’ coming together in happy mood.

What a better way to end the year as the entertainment industry has recorded some celebrity marriages towards the tail end of the year 2017.

We wish them happy married life and many fruitful years.