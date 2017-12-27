HURRAY!!! Olakunle Churchill in Celebration Mood As He Marks Birthday Today

One of the most celebrated businessman in the Nigeria’s space, Dr Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, the Chief Executive officer of Big Church Group is presently in a celebration mood as he marks his birthday today.

The Big church group which has many juicy pies that cut across ICT, Agriculture, entertainment, real estates to mention a few has invested his time and resources in bringing hopes to the less privileged in the society through his NGO, Big Church Foundation. ‎

The foremost philanthropist has had eventful year of charity and empowerment projects which has fetched him a lot accolades and high profile commendation across African countries. Notable among them were the donation of Multi-millionaire life Saving Ambulance To Federal fire services, scholarship to university students, charity visitation to Liberia and so many others.

The soft spoken businessman who has been out of the country for over three months on an international business engagements took to his instagram page to share a photo of himself with caption saying....

'I am what I am. That\'s a great thing to be. If I say to myself, Happy Birthday to someone awesome, talented, beautiful, and funny! Yes that’s me.After living another year, I’m thankful to God that he has blessed me so much- and that I’m a real blessing to others. Happy birthday to me.. .'