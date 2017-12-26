TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commics News | 26 December 2017 13:20 CET

Comedian, Seyi Law releases Cute Family Portrait

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s all about the festive season and comedian Seyi Law and his lovely family were not left out in the regular family portrait to celebrate the Christmas season.

It has not been an easy run for the comedian’s family but the grace of God has indeed seen them through and they have every cause to jubilate.

One of the person who has always stolen the show in his family has always been his pretty and fast growing daughter, Tiwa, who has grown to be loved by many and adored by all.


