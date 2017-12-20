TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 20 December 2017 18:33 CET

Actress, Princess Njideka Okeke celebrates 14years Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nollywood actress, Princess Njideka Okeke with her hubby will be so proud to see their marriage being able to withstand troubled waters yet through the grace of God, they have been able to overcome.

The actress cum singer along with her hubby, Prince Gozie Okeke, could not hide their joy of how far they have come together as they recently celebrated their 14years wedding anniversary.

The two love birds could not hide their feelings for each other as they took to their social media accounts to share the goodness of the Lord in their home as they are also blessed with three children.


it takes only persistence, tenaciousness to make ur dream a reality.
By: Agu Onyebuchi

