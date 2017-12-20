Actor, Desmond Elliot Rides on Bicycle to Donate Christmas Gifts in Surulere (photos)

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, is the past few days has been putting smiles on the faces of people in his constituency as the he has started the Christmas early with them.

The actor recently gave out some gifts to the people of his Surulere constituency as he moved from house to house to surprise everyone with the token avail to him.

Aside giving out gifts, he also presented a 500 kva transformer to the Federal Fire service and Barracks police station quarters.