Helping Someone is Between you and God…Singer, Paul Okoye

Singer, Paul Okoye, has reacted to a meme which reads thus; “If you want to feed the homeless, then feed the homeless but the moment you post it on social media, you’re also feeding your ego.”

This is trending due to the fact that Nollywod actor, Uche Williams Mba, had put up a giving challenge urging other celebrities to go out there and look for someone that truly needs help and support the fellow.

Paul while reacting to the meme stated that some people that put up their gestures on social media do that to encourage others rather than the way people see it.

According to Paul, “I agree, but same time I do not agree with this.....sometimes you put it up out there to encourage others, but at the end it’s between you and God please it’s your choice, whichever way you want to touch people’s life please do especially at this time of the year... that person who’s hungry and suffering no send your choice. please help in silence, public, social media, any way you want to go about it, it’s your choice, help is help let me come and be going before some mad people go say “na who help epp”. #silence is my choice l guarantee you that some people will not even read sef.”