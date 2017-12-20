FORMER BEAUTY QUEEN IBIDUNNI IGHODALO PLANS THE BIGGEST FREE BABY SHOWER

Former beauty queen and CEO of Elizabeth R, a high-profile, events planning company, Ibidunni Ighodalo has announced what may become the biggest free baby shower ever, as the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IFF) invites parents with babies aged from one day-old to one year-old to a marketplace of free shopping.

Ibidunni is the wife of accountant and clergyman, Ituah Ighodalo whose search for a child has been widely publicized. The compassionate Ibidunni Ighodalo whose interest in issues around pregnancy and childbirth is becoming legendary is known to fund assisted reproductive procedure for infertile couples, costing, at least, N1.3 million per couple. Earlier in the year, the IIF held a hugely attended first Parent-in-Waiting Conference that accommodated heart-rending testimonies from couples who surmounted the hurdle of childlessness. Different experts were also on hand to discourse matters relating to infertility; while medical teams offered free screening.

Holding at the Millennium Housing Estate Open Field, Ibeshe-Ikorodu on Friday December 22, The Baby’s Day Out is another novelty that brings to manifestation the slogan of the IIF, ‘Touching Lives and Fulfilling Dreams’. The Baby’s Day Out at Ikorodu is the apparent next logical step in the IIF’s sustained effort to bring fulfillment and happiness to couples (if Ibidunni was from Imo State, she would have been the best person to head the Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfillment). The Baby’s Day Out has been conceived as a platform to celebrate the birth of children from one day-old to one year-old by presenting gifts to mothers and babies at a party.

As event planning is Ibidunni Ighodalo’s most visible occupation, the IIF is expected to create a perfect baby shower including themes, ideas, games and foods; which merge seamlessly into the Christmas festivity. Whether she will build a grotto from where Santa Claus will hand out the gifts to the babies and mothers is left to be seen. Perhaps, the IIF follows the Biblical tradition of Wise men from the East who brought gifts to Jesus Christ whose birth is being commemorated at Christmas.

Since there is no restriction, tens of hundreds of babies and mothers are expected to throng the venue between Midday and 6.00pm to benefit from the IIF largesse which may include mini furniture such as play table or rocking chair, toys, dolls, stuffed animals, picture books, keepsake boxes and cute clothing. The cost of these items and the logistics of taking them to Ikorodu run into tens of millions of Naira, which officials of the foundation refused to disclose.

The IIF statement does not discriminate on the social status of babies and mothers who can attend the event, suggesting that everyone is welcome. The Millennium Estate where the event will be held is occupied largely by lower middle class families.