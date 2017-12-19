Actor, Williams Uchemba Goes Around Lagos Streets Giving out Money to Hustling Women

Handsome Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is not just a comedian who has been entertaining his fans on social media, but he is one with a heart of gold.

The actor, recently threw challenge at some Nigerian celebs to see how they can use their wealth to make impact in the society by helping those in need on the streets and he has proven that he is serious about it.

Since throwing out the challenge, the actor has been seen moving from place to place giving out money to some women who are hustling hard on the streets trying to make ends meet for their various families.