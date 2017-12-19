TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 19 December 2017 13:15 CET

Actor, Emeka Ossai Jets out of the Country with Family

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

As the Christmas celebration draws closer, lots of families have begun shopping while some have travelled or are planning to travel for the few weeks holiday.

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ossai with his family are not left oout of the fun as he has already jetted out of the country few weeks back.

The actor was waiting for his kids to mark the end of year celebration in their school before he took them out of the country.

Their first stop was Turkey where they had fun together and now they are already planning to move to Dubai where tjhey will spend part of their time touring the expensive and lovely country.

According to the actor’s wife, Jumai, who shared their journey so far, she wrote, “Been looking 4wd to this trip. I intend to have a blast. Turkey tried to ruin my stay but i jump them pass. Off to Dubai where maximum fun is expected. Merry Christmas y'all.”


The planting of any seed lies in God hand to germinate
By: Garpson Wealth

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists