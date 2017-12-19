Men Respect yourselves, Anyhow a Lady Dresses is her Business…Adekunle Gold

There are lots of Nigerian ladies that will love to attend various concerts around the world especially the local ones but for the fear of molestation has kept many away.

Some have come out in recent times to share their ugly experiences in the hands of guys at concerts while some have chosen to keep things to their selves and rather not attend events.

For singer, Adekunle Gold, it’s high time such dirty issues needs to be put in the front burner as he has warned men to learn to respect ladies at concert irrespective of how they chose to dress.

According to him, “Nigerian women should be able to attend concert anywhere without their breasts being fondled and their bums being slapped or pressed. Nigerian men must do better. What she wears is no excuse that is her own business. Being alone by herself is no excuse. Keep your hands to yourself.”