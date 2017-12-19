TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 19 December 2017 11:38 CET

Actor, Oga Bello Honoured as the SERIKI AMULUDUN OF YORUBA LAND

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami better known as Oga Bello, has just been honoured with a new title.

The actor was last weekend conferred with the title of "SERIKI AMULUDUN OF YORUBA LAND" by the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (western zone).

Adebayo has been one of many actors who is not just devoted to his craft but also to the service of God and he has not stopped in giving alms to the less privilege in the society.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “A most valuable moment last weekend, as I was conferred the title of "SERIKI AMULUDUN OF YORUBA LAND" by the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (western zone). Alhamdulilah for the grace at all times.”


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du

