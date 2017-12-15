TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 15 December 2017 16:09 CET

Singer, Bigiano Reveals Why he is Still Single

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Bigiano, is still single but there is a reason for that and that is because he has not found the right woman to settle down with.

He has been busy attending some of his friend’s wedding and that has been giving him serious concern and he has decided to speak out after celebrating his parents for loving each other all through the years.

While sharing his parents photos happy together and asked “When I’m I gonna get married and be happy like my parents self? All these girls of nowadays self, shaking my head, Balu’s everywhere Jesu.”


