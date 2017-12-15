TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 15 December 2017 14:40 CET

Singer, Dammy Krane Unveils New Artiste

Singer, Dammy Krane, who recently scaled through some troubled waters, has shocked many of his fans as he has just signed a new artiste.

Many have been asking several questions with how much Dammy Krane has done for himself before planning on signing someone else.

Well, since fans are still arguing, he still had to introduce his new artiste, Idowest to the world. “I’m so glad to Officially announce my first Artiste @officialidowest ( Legbegbe , Omo Shepeteri) Expect Greatness.”


