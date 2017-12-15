Singer, Alabi Pasuma Sympathizes with K1 Over Lose of Daughter

Singer, Alabi Pasuma, has joined other Nigerians to send tribute messages to fellow Fuji singer, K1 De Ultimate, who just lost his daughter, Wasilat.

Wasilat has since been buried according to Islamic rites as guests continue to troop into the family home the K1 to sympathize with them.

“Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am to hear about Wasilat, My deepest sympathy for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. May your beautiful memories sustain and bring comfort to you during this difficult season.

“My heart is filled with sadness. Please accept our deepest sympathies and know that my prayers are with you during this time Sir,” Pasuma wrote.