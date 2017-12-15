Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Ends Her 30th Birthday with Tears of Joy

Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, cannot hide how much she feels blessed seeing her baby girl smile while she is being placed on her chest.

The actress recently welcomed her baby girl with her hubby in a London hospital and it has been joy all along in the family.

Ajanigo shared some heart melting words to appreciate the cute creature God placed in her family to care for.

“The very minute I met my Little Miss Perfect It wasn't easy But it was worth it!!!! Words fail me....indescribable feeling. I see you couldn't wait to meet mummy too it reflected in d priceless cute smile u gave d very minute u were placed on my chest. that smile is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life...u are my dream come through...it’s been 9days with you am still yet to stop staring and wondering if it's truly true...God bless the day I met u. I have had memorable events Bt believe me 28th Nov, that day heaven blessed me with the gift of u is indeed the most memorable of all my life time memories.....nothing else feels like it...daddy Nd mummy is blessed to have you .thanks for changing our lives....no better way of ending d year...no better way of completing the circle of my 30th birthday.....(MY DREAM CAME TRU),” she wrote.