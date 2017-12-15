Bobrisky Gets Rewarded as he Settles Beef with Singer, MC Galaxy

The rift between controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky with singer, MC Galaxy, seems to be over as the two business partners are now in good terms.

Reports has it that the two who have been fighting each other on social media were invited by the Area F Police commander, who had to help restore peace between them.

Bobrisky revealed in his snapchat that the singer had forgiven him and even went as far as giving him money just to appreciate him.

Sharing it with his fans on social media, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I just found out that it was misrepresentation. MC Galaxy was not involved in Jacob leaving my premises. Issues have been resolved and we are back together again.”