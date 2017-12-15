TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 15 December 2017 12:13 CET

Bobrisky Gets Rewarded as he Settles Beef with Singer, MC Galaxy

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The rift between controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky with singer, MC Galaxy, seems to be over as the two business partners are now in good terms.

Reports has it that the two who have been fighting each other on social media were invited by the Area F Police commander, who had to help restore peace between them.

Bobrisky revealed in his snapchat that the singer had forgiven him and even went as far as giving him money just to appreciate him.

Sharing it with his fans on social media, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I just found out that it was misrepresentation. MC Galaxy was not involved in Jacob leaving my premises. Issues have been resolved and we are back together again.”


