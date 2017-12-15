Be careful of who you Eat and Hangout with…Singer, Runtown Warns

Singer, Runtown, is not relenting at ensuring that he continues to make good music for his fans as he recently released a new single titled ‘Energy.’

Since the release of the song, the singer has been getting lots of positive reviews which shows that he is really identifying himself with what the fans like.

In the spirit of the festive season, the singer has decided to share a piece of advice with his fans by warning them to be careful during this season to avoid sad stories.

Acording to him, “My people please be very careful this December, watch who you hang with, where you go and what you eat. STAY LIT BUT STAY WOKE !!!!”