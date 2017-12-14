Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the award of full tertiary education scholarship to Ms Joy Ezechikamnayo, the one day teenage Governor of the state.

In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Honorable Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the Governor applauded the one day Governor for her academic prowess and exemplary conduct during her reign and urged her and her team to continue to make the state and their parents proud in their future engagements.

Governor Ikpeazu also approved cash award of N500,000 for Ms Ezechikamnayo, N200,000 for her Deputy, Ms Adaeze Ohaeri and N150,000 for Chikwendu Lekwauwa Augustine who emerged as SSG.

Others who are to receive cash gifts of N100,000, each as a result of their performance in the essay competition supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Teenage Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka, are:

1. Onoh Ijeoma (Information)

2. Enyinnaya Blessing (Agriculture) 3. Orioha Gladys (Women Affairs)

4. Onuoha Daberechi (Youths)

The Deputy Governor directed the affected students to contact the permanent secretary in Government House, Sir Onyi Wamah, for redemption of their awards.