Wizkid Producer, SARZ Reveals his Experience with Policemen (SARS)

Popular Wizkid beat maker, SARZ on The Beat, has shared his personal encounter with the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

It would be recalled that for some time now, some Nigerians have been clamouring for the Federal government to scrap that arm of the law due to the various ugly experiences encountered by some Nigerians.

Well, SARZ this time knew he was not all that right as he forgot his driver’s licence which nearly got him into trouble until he was recognised by one of the security officials who latter joked with him.

According to him while sharing his experience, he wrote, “Hello everybody, the Sarz you don't want to end is here again. Something just happened right now. I got stopped by SARS. So I was driving alone and a Toyota Sienna with 6 heavily armed men pulled up in front of me... 3 of them came down and told me to park!! They asked for my license. Luckily for me I forgot it. They entered the car and told me to just drive. I drove.

“They asked for my ID card and I told them I don't have an ID. one of them said we go show you something. Since I didn't have my license, I didn't want to be aggressive with my rights so I switched profiles to " your friendly neighborhood guyman" At this point one of them took my phone and was searching it then he asked where I work. I told him I'm a popular music producer and I work for myself. He said " Na by popular!?!? We de go station we will impound this car " ( I'm still driving of course btw) Finally one of them said " e be like say I don see your face true true for television... Wetin be your name " I said Sarz on the beat and one of them hit me lightly on my shoulder and said " So na you be the fake Sars "it was all smiles for here they said we are all doing the same work and I should find something for them cos the sun was hot.....I have them some change They said next time make sure you carry your license and I should greet starboy. I said ok no p.”