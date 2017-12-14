Singing Is More Fulfilling For Me Than Acting - Gloria Doyle

Nigerian Gospel Singer-Songwriter, Gloria Doyle finds herself among successful women in the Music Industry.

The Beautiful Delectable Singer has disclosed in an interview with Oluwatoyin Oki on Miliki Express Via Orisun TV on Why Singing pays for her than Acting.

The Nigerian Controversial Singer revealed that she left the Movie Industry because of Sexual harassment from Film Makers and as an Anointed Gospel Singer, it is not easy to combine Acting together with Ministrations.

When asked why she dresses Gorgeously wild always as a Gospel singer, She expressed her displeasure on people that use mode of dressing to scare and judge people, saying "God has made us to understand that we should serve him the way he created us. Dressing should come from the heart. The way you dress is not a determinant for answered prayers. The Love of God and your neighbour will give you a closer relationship with God and Not the way you Dress."

Speaking on How she handle critics, she said, "During the days of Jesus, People talk and said a lot about him. People will keep talking but it is up to you to know what you are doing and Know your stand in God".

On the question of who she look up to as her favourite act, she said, "Bukky Ogunnote remains one of my favourite Nigerian Actress in the Yoruba genre of the Nollywood Industry because there is nothing artificial about her, she is super-natural in her looks and dressing. She as well believes in Family values", Gloria Said.

In her conclusive statement on the up and coming acts, she said, "If you want to be anything you wish to be, Patience should be your watchword"

The Edo-born fun loving goddess of beauty is a mother of three and has made a name for herself in the Entertainment industry having acted, sang and hung out with Entertainers. She is currently working on releasing more inspiring Gospel songs that will liberate the World.