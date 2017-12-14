Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim Land Brand Ambassador Deal With International Firm

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her lovebird, Iceberg Slim, have landed an ambassadorial deal with an international perfume brand, OROS.

The two lovebirds were recently announced as the celebrity influencers for the brand.OROS brand was officially launched in Lagos early this year shortly after it debut in Dubai.

On being appointed as an ambassador, Juliet said "this is a season of love and being in love with Iceberg Slim is a perfect thing for me, hence, the perfume is a perfect gift for lovers."

The two celebrities are perfect pair to exude the vision of the perfume brand in Africa. OROS perfumes comes in six different scents; four for women, one unisex, and two for men.

The fragrance is described as elegant, provocative and free spirited, a scent full of passion and emotion.

Earlier in August, Juliet had confirmed her relationship with the Nigerian artiste in a lovely birthday message to Slim on his birthday.

The duo also went as far as getting matching tattoos, while on a holiday in the USA.