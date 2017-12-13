TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 13 December 2017 17:08 CET

Meet Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s All grown Daughter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, will be so proud of herself that she made the right choice in keeping her pregnancy and eventually becoming a happy mother.

The actress has tried at combining acting and playing dual roles of being a mother and father to her daughter and now she has someone at home she can call to send on errand.

Uche’s daughter, Mildred has grown fast and already becoming a big girl and in the nearest future, she will be planning on giving her hand out in marriage.


Repeating mistakes is like demonstrating foolishness
By: Dawud Ahmed Olayemi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists