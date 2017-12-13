Spotlight | 13 December 2017 17:08 CET
Meet Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s All grown Daughter
Hmm, Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, will be so proud of herself that she made the right choice in keeping her pregnancy and eventually becoming a happy mother.
The actress has tried at combining acting and playing dual roles of being a mother and father to her daughter and now she has someone at home she can call to send on errand.
Uche’s daughter, Mildred has grown fast and already becoming a big girl and in the nearest future, she will be planning on giving her hand out in marriage.