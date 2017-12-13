TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 13 December 2017 13:15 CET

Early Christmas: Singer, Zoroswag Gifts Self G-Wagon

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Fast rising singer, Zoroswag, since breaking into the Nigerian music industry has not slowed down as he has been on top of his game alongside his industry colleagues.

As the festive period draws close, the singer has decided to surprise himself with an expensive ride as he has just gotten a Mercedes Benz G-wagon.

Aside just making good music, the singer is also a brand ambassador to popular alcoholic drink company in Onitsha.


