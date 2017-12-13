AMEBO | 13 December 2017 13:15 CET
Early Christmas: Singer, Zoroswag Gifts Self G-Wagon
Fast rising singer, Zoroswag, since breaking into the Nigerian music industry has not slowed down as he has been on top of his game alongside his industry colleagues.
As the festive period draws close, the singer has decided to surprise himself with an expensive ride as he has just gotten a Mercedes Benz G-wagon.
Aside just making good music, the singer is also a brand ambassador to popular alcoholic drink company in Onitsha.