Actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Releases More Wedding Photos

It is no longer news that pretty Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, is some days back had her traditional marriage.

The actress has tried at ensuring that she keeps her relationship off social media and that has really paid off for her as she joyfully had her traditional marriage.

Her wedding which was done at the Oriental hotel, in Lagos had families and some friends in attendance.

She has decided to share more photos of her happy day and how it all went down.