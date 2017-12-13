TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 13 December 2017 12:42 CET

Actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Releases More Wedding Photos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It is no longer news that pretty Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, is some days back had her traditional marriage.

The actress has tried at ensuring that she keeps her relationship off social media and that has really paid off for her as she joyfully had her traditional marriage.

Her wedding which was done at the Oriental hotel, in Lagos had families and some friends in attendance.

She has decided to share more photos of her happy day and how it all went down.


"It is good to be important and it is much more important to be good"
By: Akpos Akowei.aakowei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists