General News | 13 December 2017 09:01 CET

All politicians are rogues and thieves, catch them and beat them-9ice blasts Nigerian Politicians

By BroadwayAfrica TV

In an Exclusive interview with popular singer 9ice, he shared his thoughts about Nigerian politicians. When asked if he supports the act of 'Yahoo', 9ice was quick to attack Nigerian Politicians calling them the real thieves.

According to him, these politicians walk in our midst everyday and people don't say anything. In his opinion, they are supposed to be caught and beaten.


the best way to kill a cat is to know the many ways there are to kill her.
By: bones

