Artiste, Chidinma Ekile Reveals She Was Born Blind

Winner of the third edition of project fame, Chidinma Ekile, during an interview with Guardian life magazine, revealed that she was born blind, which makes her see the need to help children in such situation or worse.

The artiste, actor and philanthropist who rose to stardom after emerging winner of project fame in 2010, has not stopped since then to help whenever the need arises.

According to her, ‘I felt the need to help kids that find themselves in such situations or worse.

So every time I travel to these places, I try to extend a hand of love to these children.”