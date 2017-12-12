Gospel Musician, Dr. Yinka Joel Ayefele Celebrates 20 Years of Escape From Death

Yoruba Gospel Musician and CEO, Fresh FM, Ibadan, Dr. Yinka Joel Ayefele, is celebrating 20 years anniversary of the accident that occurred on the December 12, 1997.

The accident has kept him on the wheel chair for 20 years but has not been a limiting factor. He still keeps striving hard and touching souls with his songs.

In his words on facebook, ‘Exactly 20years today...12th of December 1997. MU TURNING POINT....

GLORY BE TO GOD ALMIGHTY FOR HIS LOVE AND KINDNESS OVER MY LIFE FROM THE PAST 20 YEARS SINCE I HAD THAT ACCIDENT. IT WAS INDEED "MY TURNING POINT" I AM GRATEFUL TO YOU LORD FOR MAKING ME A "LIVING TESTIMONY". And I sincerely say a big thank you to all my fans all over the world for your unflinching support for the past twenty years....THANKS SO MUCH EVERYONE ...where ever you are please acknowledge GOD on my behalf.

Click my signature for more pics of the accident car and the scene’.