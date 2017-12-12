Comic Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, Clocks 40 Years of Age

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has taken to his instagram page to wish himself a happy birthday as he clocks 40 years of age.

The actor is known for his interesting and commanding roles in movies, alongside Osita Iheme, as they complement each other on stage.

People have wished him a happy birthday and many have prayed for more prosperous years ahead for him.

According to him, ‘The World Is a Beautiful Place.

Live and let’s live !! H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to me’.