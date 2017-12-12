Drake Posts Picture of Himself and Tekno

Popular rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor, Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, recently posted a picture of himself and Tekno on his instagram page.

Although, no official announcement has been made, it looks like a collaboration is in progress as the picture that was posted, showed Tekno in a working position.

We cannot conclude yet if Tekno is featuring on Drake’s song or he is producing a track for Drake.

Ending up with one of the bestselling singles, after doing a collaboration with Wizkid on the song titled ‘One Dance’, the last time, Drake is sure to hit it big this time, considering Tekno’s ability.