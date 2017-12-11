Actor, Emeka Duru Honoured by AGN

Nollywood actor, Emeka Duru, is currently elated as he was over the weekend honoured by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos state Chapter.

It would be recalled that the Guild for a while has not had things rosy but to the glory of God, hope and sanity has been restored and members have been doing fine.

Emeka who could not hide his joy shared the good story with his fans, “Yesterday I was honoured with an excellence award by Actors Guild of Nigeria Lagos State chapter, I want to say a very big thank u to the Chairman, and members of AGN Lagos State for this honour given to me. May God bless you all and I pledge my undying commitment to the growth of AGN in Lagos State and Nigeria at large thank you.”