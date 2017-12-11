TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 11 December 2017 16:17 CET

Actor, Emeka Duru Honoured by AGN

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Emeka Duru, is currently elated as he was over the weekend honoured by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos state Chapter.

It would be recalled that the Guild for a while has not had things rosy but to the glory of God, hope and sanity has been restored and members have been doing fine.

Emeka who could not hide his joy shared the good story with his fans, “Yesterday I was honoured with an excellence award by Actors Guild of Nigeria Lagos State chapter, I want to say a very big thank u to the Chairman, and members of AGN Lagos State for this honour given to me. May God bless you all and I pledge my undying commitment to the growth of AGN in Lagos State and Nigeria at large thank you.”


It aint over until it is over
By: Amanda Dadson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists