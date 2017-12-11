TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 11 December 2017 15:41 CET

Veteran actress, Maryann Apollo Turns a Year Older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Nollywood actress, Maryann Apollo, has been missing in action for a while and not many could remember her face but she is doing fine.

Maryann has been one of the many faces that had featured in lots of movies which has seen the industry grow to the level it is today.

She suddenly fade off the radar with many not even recalling her face until recently when she turned a year older.

Aging with grace, she shared some stunning photos to celebrate her day.


