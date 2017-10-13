Actor, Uzomah Udolisa Weds Lover at Marriage Registry

Handsome and gentle Nollywood actor, Uzomah Udolisa, is already joining the league of married celebrities as he bids farewell to bachelorhood.

The actor has been silently making marriage plans which he chose not to expose so fast until things fall in place which has already happened.

Uzomah has already taken his marriage oat with his pretty woman as they walk their way down the court room to sign the marriage documents which binds them as husband and wife.

The duo have been dating for a while and they have been able to learn and understand each other before accepting to become husband and wife.

“It's my court marriage day with my beautiful wife, what a happy day, I love u Nkem,” the actor, shared.