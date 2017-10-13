Actor, Anthar Laniyan’s Son graduates with first Class

Veteran Nollywood actor, Anthar Laniyan, is indeed proud to look at all his children and thank God for giving him the grace to raise Godly children who have not brought shame to him.

The actor could not hide how happy he is to see one of his son, Laniyan junior, graduate with First Class Honours.

The actor was short of words but could only thank God for his mercies and ability to play the fatherly role towards his children.

Anthar has been one of many veterans who has continued to prove his relevance in the industry and he has not failed in also grooming others to fit into his shoes in due time as he sometimes take the back seat to watch.