Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 13 October 2017 15:31 CET

Actor, Anthar Laniyan’s Son graduates with first Class

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Anthar Laniyan, is indeed proud to look at all his children and thank God for giving him the grace to raise Godly children who have not brought shame to him.

The actor could not hide how happy he is to see one of his son, Laniyan junior, graduate with First Class Honours.

The actor was short of words but could only thank God for his mercies and ability to play the fatherly role towards his children.

Anthar has been one of many veterans who has continued to prove his relevance in the industry and he has not failed in also grooming others to fit into his shoes in due time as he sometimes take the back seat to watch.


Nollywood Media

I'VE STILL HAVEN'T FOUND WHAT I'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists