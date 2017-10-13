Actress, Mimi Orjiekweng Hopes to get Pregnant with Male Child Soon

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekweng, has really been enjoying the experience that comes with motherhood and she is not ready to compromise it for anything.

Since welcoming her baby girl with her ex-hubby, Charles Billion, the actress has been busy ensuring that she gives her daughter the best life has to offer and that she has been doing through the grace of God and her family.

The actress recently shared lovely picture of her princess explaining how obsessed she is with her especially her skin as she hopes to get back to work and make plans of giving her a brother soon.

In her words, “Apparently am obsessed with this doll. well am sure mums or mums to be or mums wana be understands. i guess is usual with d first fruit not my fault sorry. Soon I get back to work and gonna be busy hoping i would give you a brother and a sister asap.”

It is no longer news that the actress marriage to actor, Charles Billion has long ended it is hoped that she will find that man that best fits her heart and will readily love and appreciate her the way she is with her baby.