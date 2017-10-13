Actor, Pascal Amanfo Survives Accident, Nearly lost Eye

Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Ghanaian actor cum producer and evangelist, Pascal Amanfo, his currently grateful to God for not allowing him go blind while doing his work.

The actor had a minor accident just some few inches away from his eyes as he was said to have fallen down during ministration.

Seeing how the deep the cut he had was, he was immediately rushed to the hospital after 2hours of ministration which saw him having the cut stitched in six places.

According to him, 2Praise Report Family!!! Had an "accident" midway through the conference last night- deep cut missed my eye by a few inches- but was strengthened by Grace and my brothers @timothy_bentum and @majidmichelmm to stay on my feet and preach and minister for about 2 hours. Ended up with 6 stitches at 1am. Remind me again people.... Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Nay in all these things.”


