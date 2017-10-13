Actress, Nkiru Umeh Celebrates 16 years Wedding Anniversary

These days where fans wake up to read news of various failed celebrity marriages one begins to fear for the faith of some of them that are single where questions are being asked on the causes.

For pretty Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, her marriage has been one of many which has been able to stand the test of time.

The actress is currently in thanks giving mood as she and her hubby are celebrating their 16th year wedding anniversary without any form of domestic violence.

Despite being a career lady, the actress has been able to balance her work and her family that they do not affect each other.

Sharing the good news, the actress, wrote, “16yrs counted! Forever and a day more to go in Jesus name Amen! Happy anniversary to us.”