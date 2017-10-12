A CELEBRATION OF POST-COLONIAL ARCHITECTURE

The Amaros celebrates the beauty of post-colonial architecture with the exhibition of Photography and New Ethnik by Tunde Owolabi collection of fashion accessories.

This exhibition inspired by the Nigerian graphic designer and photographer is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 15th October 2017 at 2PM, Red Door Art Gallery, 51 Bishop Oluwole St. Victoria Island Lagos.

”At Ethnik, we believe that sustenance is the key to preserving our heritage” says Tunde Owolabi. To this end, a core element of New Ethnik’s social responsibility is to invest in local artisans and create an enabling environment where they can continue to weave Aso-oke the way it is done traditionally, a skill that is passed down through generations.

A fusion of fashion, art and culture, Ethnik is about cultural affirmation at a time when it is increasingly important to tell the world who you are through your heritage. Ethnik expresses elegantly the beauty and opulence of a people’s culture and history, and reiterates that aso-oke known for its versatility, durability and longevity stands out in a multitude of fabrics.

The exhibition of different post-colonial structures will be highlighted at the event while the new collection, Ethnik by Tunde Owolabi will be shown to the public. This collection is inspired by the houses built by the returnees to Nigeria from Brazil and Cuba. They were referred to as “The Amaros” in Brazil, The Nago or the Agudas amongst the Yoruba people. Their stylish buildings are reflected in their lifestyle and identity that which Ethnik has translated with a modern twist in this new collection.