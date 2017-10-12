Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-hubby Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has constantly proven how much he loves his mother who has been there for him all through his challenges.

Olakunle gave his mother a nice threat as she turned a year older recently but that was privately done as he shared various pictures of her on his social media page.

Expressing how much he loves his mother, he wrote, “Thank you for providing me support when I needed it and giving me hope when I needed it; Your faith in me helped me to stand firmly on my feet in life. You are priceless to me. I want to take this beautiful special occasion to thank you for your immeasurable contribution to my life. I may not say this always and as often as I should But I appreciate and I love you. Happy Birthday Dear Mother.”

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing beef between Tonto and the family, the actress decided to ignore the grandmother of her son by not wishing her happy birthday.