AMEBO | 12 October 2017 16:36 CET

Actress, Tonto Dikeh Pays Hospital Bills for 10 Pregnant Women

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is not bothered about the various tales being spread about her by her ex-hubby as all that matters to her is her son and charity works.

The actress in partnership with her Tonto Dikeh Foundation, had made conclusions during a recently held seminar to support about 10 pregnant women financially both before and after the pregnancy for five months.

Recently, the dreams of some of these women came to reality as the actress and her foundation celebrated with five babies as they also donated baby materials for the new mothers.

@Dikeh Foundation held a maternity seminar which we carefully selected 10 pregnant women to financially assist thru pregnancy to 5months after birth. Today we are celebrating 5 beautiful Baby girls and their mothers. We can't be more grateful for Gods,” she shared.


This is how human beings are, they do good things in public bad things in secret.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

